LA man to stand trial for Desert Hot Springs Valentine's Day murder

INDIO, Calif.- - A man accused of killing a man and injuring a woman during a Valentine's Day shooting in Desert Hot Springs must stand trial on murder and attempted murder charges, a judge ruled today.



Anthony Webb, 39, remains in custody without bail pending his next court date on Dec. 14.



Desert Hot Springs resident Joseph Slaten, 49, and the surviving victim were found shot in a parked car about 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14 near a home in the 12500 block of Avenida Alta Loma. Slaten died at the scene, and the unidentified woman was hospitalized.

Webb is also charged with the attempted murder of a man who was at the shooting scene but was not wounded, as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, Riverside County district attorney's spokesman John Hall said. Webb's connection, if any, to the victims was not disclosed.Webb was arrested March 1 at his home in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, with the help of a SWAT team, after holding police at bay for more than three hours.

