Krispy Kreme opens first Coachella Valley store in Rancho Mirage

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 04:00 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 05:53 AM PDT

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - Donut lovers streamed into the newly opened Krispy Kreme Tuesday morning.  Many had lined up hours earlier in anticipation.

This is the very first Krispy Kreme to open in the Coachella Valley. In the past, customers had to drive to Menifee or Ontario to get your donut fix. The first 100 guests through the door were promised free doughnuts for one year and a t-shirt. The very first person in line was set to receive a dozen donuts free each week while 99 others will get a dozen donuts each month.

The very first person was in line since Sunday night, followed by others who got there at around noon Monday.

Staff was inside prepping donuts early Tuesday. The doors opened at 5:30 a.m.
 


