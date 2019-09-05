RSO finds no evidence of Cherry Valley shooting
Beaumont High School lockdown lifted
BEAUMONT, Calif. - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department canvassed a section of Cherry Valley investigating a report of a possible shooting Thursday morning but did not find any victims or evidence of an incident.
At 7:28 a.m., Beaumont Police received a report of someone who had been shot on the 39000 Cherry Valley Boulevard. An RSO SWAT team respond to assist deputies and officers investigating in the area.
Beaumont High School was placed into lockdown as a precautionary measure while law enforcement investigated in the area. By 9:50 a.m., that lockdown was lifted.
The Beaumont Police Department posted on social media sites that the law enforcement activity was not related to the school.
The Sheriffs Department says Deputies were still actively searching the area but had not yet found any evidence of a shooting.
Police said Riverside County Sheriffs Deputies were working along Cherry Valley Boulevard near the school in front of the Royal Coach Mobile Home Park.
Beaumont Police said that as of 8:17 a.m. Cherry Valley Boulevard was closed in both directions from Beaumont Avenue to Nancy Avenue. Police urged motorists to avoid the area.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15