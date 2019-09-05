RSO finds no evidence of Cherry Valley shooting

Police lights

BEAUMONT, Calif. - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department canvassed a section of Cherry Valley investigating a report of a possible shooting Thursday morning but did not find any victims or evidence of an incident.

At 7:28 a.m., Beaumont Police received a report of someone who had been shot on the 39000 Cherry Valley Boulevard. An RSO SWAT team respond to assist deputies and officers investigating in the area.

Beaumont High School was placed into lockdown as a precautionary measure while law enforcement investigated in the area. By 9:50 a.m., that lockdown was lifted.

#CherryValley Update #2



Deputies are still actively canvassing the area and as of this tweet, no evidence of a shooting has been located. Please stay out of the area and use alternate routes. https://t.co/3lXPWy46Lq — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) September 5, 2019

#CherryValley Update #1



On 9/5/19, at 7:28 AM, @BeaumontCA_PD received a call for service regarding reports of a person shot in the 39000 block of Cherry Valley Blvd. RSO SWAT responded to assist deputies and officers... https://t.co/Ingw0LRrSn — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) September 5, 2019

The Beaumont Police Department posted on social media sites that the law enforcement activity was not related to the school.

The Sheriffs Department says Deputies were still actively searching the area but had not yet found any evidence of a shooting.

Police said Riverside County Sheriffs Deputies were working along Cherry Valley Boulevard near the school in front of the Royal Coach Mobile Home Park.

Beaumont Police said that as of 8:17 a.m. Cherry Valley Boulevard was closed in both directions from Beaumont Avenue to Nancy Avenue. Police urged motorists to avoid the area.