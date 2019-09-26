Key CV Link grant may be in jeopardy

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - A $10 million grant which would provide crucial funding to the CV Link has the potential to be pulled.

The grant, which was awarded by the Desert Healthcare District, was discussed at the end of the District's most recent meeting.

"This was brought up by Board President Dr. Les Zendle at the September 24 meeting because he was asking it to be placed on an agenda," Will Dean, Spokesperson for Desert Healthcare District wrote in a statement to News Channel 3. "It's all something that will be discussed in a public meeting."

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG) and the Desert Healthcare District (DHD) was approved in 2013 and has no expiration date, according to Erica Felci, CVAG Governmental Projects Manager.

"A 30-month clause to acquire an additional $12.6 million in funding by November 30, 2015. CVAG notified the District on November 1, 2013 that we had met that contingency (and since then, we've shattered the expectation by our grant success)," Felci wrote in a statement to News Channel 3. "Upon CVAG meeting that contingency, the District booked the $10 million as a liability on their financial statements."

The grant's value doesn't rest solely on its monetary value, however; it served was a key early injection of cash into the project that provided a base for the project to continue to garner other funding. If the base is pulled out, other funding may shift into uncertainty.

The questions surrounding the grant came up when CVAG notified DHD about plans to begin pulling funds from the grant to begin building "at least" 15 miles of the cross-valley thoroughfare in 2020. CVAG notified DHD about these plans in June 2019, according to Felci.

"The Board made no suggestions about the MOU's timeliness until CVAG notified them that we wanted to draw down funds," Felci said. "You will have to ask the District about their cashflow."

DHD CEO Dr. Conrado Barzaga stated that the current state of the funding is nothing out of the ordinary.



"All grantees are required to follow the District's board-approved policy for its grantmaking process. After a grant award is approved, there are additional steps to ensure that certain conditions and contingencies are met. The proposed grant to CVAG for the CV Link project is currently in this phase," Barzaga said. "Once contingencies and conditions are evaluated, the District staff produces a report to the Board for its approval/disapproval of a proposed grant agreement, which in turn authorizes the release of funds."

Without the $10 million, CVAG 'will have to rethink its 2020 construction plans', according to Felci.