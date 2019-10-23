Karen Devine honored for 25+ years as broadcast journalist

Karen Devine honored for 25+ years as br

News Channel 3 anchor Karen Devine was honored Sunday with a Silver Circle Award from the National Academy of Television, Arts, and Sciences.

The award is for Karen's 25 years+ as a broadcast journalist, most of her time spent here in the Coachella Valley delivering the news and bringing you investigative reports.

She was introduced by our assignment manager Rich Tarpening who was an inductee last year.

She was joined by a large group there, including her parents, her son Zack, who's also now working as a broadcast journalist, Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson, and a number of colleagues from News Channel 3.

A beautiful luncheon was held where Karen met the four other inductees. Afterward, Karen got to enjoy the sunset and beauty of La Jolla at the La Jolla Cove Hotel, where she says she spent some time to reflect on her career.

Congratulations Karen, we look forward to your next 25 years, working to make the gold circle!