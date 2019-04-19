Kanye West spotted on Coachella Fest grounds

INDIO, Calif.- - Kanye West has made his way to the valley ahead of his Easter morning performance during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

Kanye was captured on video touring festival grounds with legendary producer and Def Jam co-founder Rick Rubin.

Kanye West is walking through the camp ground right now. I am in shock! Coachella will forever be my favorite festival! pic.twitter.com/vBYGhFCbDF — Francesca Foley (@Chescaa96) April 19, 2019

Kanye's 'Sunday Service' performance will be held at 9 a.m. Easter Sunday at 'The Mountain," a specially built area of the festival grounds located in the camping area.

Kanye West's Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jFIcLYNUlV — Coachella (@coachella) March 31, 2019

Festival-goers eager to find a good spot for the set will be allowed in to the camping grounds at 6 a.m.

