Kanye West spotted on Coachella Fest grounds

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 09:44 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 09:46 PM PDT

INDIO, Calif.- - Kanye West has made his way to the valley ahead of his Easter morning performance during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

Kanye was captured on video touring festival grounds with legendary producer and Def Jam co-founder Rick Rubin.

Kanye's 'Sunday Service' performance will be held at 9 a.m. Easter Sunday at 'The Mountain," a specially built area of the festival grounds located in the camping area.

Festival-goers eager to find a good spot for the set will be allowed in to the camping grounds at 6 a.m.

