Kanye West goes on hike with Tribal Chairman

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Kanye West west has been making his rounds in the Coachella Valley. On Thursday, he was spotted at the Coachella festival grounds at the Empire Polo Club, and Friday, he took in one of the most popular hiking spots in the valley, Palm Canyon.

A photo of the artist posing with Agua Caliente Tribal Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe was posted to the Agua Caliente twitter page at 4:08 p.m Friday.

"Tribal Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe and Kanye West on an exclusive trek through Palm Canyon. The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians thanks Kanye West for his interest in learning more about the Tribe and its sacred lands while in Palm Springs. # indiancanyons # kanyewest # coachella," reads the post.

West probably wants to get any sort of strenuous hike out of the way now, he has to be up bright and early come Sunday service.