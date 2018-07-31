July Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Galilee Center

Galilee Center receives grant on EOD

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - The July Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient is the Galilee Center! You can see reports featuring the nonprofit all month long on CBS Local 2.

Galilee Center has been serving those in need living in the east valley since 2010 with access to food, clothing, shelter and other basic needs, affirming their dignity with love, compassion and respect.

"Generally, the demand for services exceeds our financial ability," said Claudia Castorena, CFO and co-founder of Galilee Center. "We appreciate the support of the Berger Foundation and CBS Local 2!"

The $25,000 Coachella Valley Spotlight grant, provided by the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, will provide emergency goods and services to more than 12,000 low income families. Some of those resources will include food baskets, clothing, baby care items, school supplies, and rental/utility assistance.

For more information on Galilee Center, visit https://galileecenter.org/

Coachella Valley Spotlight grants for 2019 will be available later this summer. Keep watching CBS Local 2 to find out more.

