Joy Silver announces her intent to run for Sen. Stone's seat

INDIO, Calif.- - Joy Silver is taking another run at the 28th district.

Silver, a small business owner in Palm Springs, last ran for the seat in 2018, ultimately losing to incumbent Jeff Stone. On Friday, Silver announced her intent to run for the seat, which will now be vacated due to Senator Stone's move to President Trump's Labor Department.

"After the last election, it will come as no big shock to you that Mr. Stone has decided to join the circus of corruption we are witnessing in Trump's administration," read a release issued by Silver's campaign. "He’s abandoning his post and the people of Riverside County. But the good news is that we have a new chance to elect a representative who will actually fight for us. If it is the will of the people, I would be honored to be that person."

Stone's seat will be filled via special election. The Senator began his new post as the Western Regional Director for the Labor Department Friday.

"The nation under President Trump is experiencing unprecedented economic growth that requires a highly trained and skilled workforce," Stone said in an interview with News Channel 3. "I look forward to supporting Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia to advance the Department's mission of fostering the training of America's workforce and protecting the interests of America's wage earners, job seekers, and retirees."

Stone first won the 28th district seat in 2014. In the 2018 election, he garnered 52% of the vote compared to Silver's 48%.