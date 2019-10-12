Joslyn Center volunteers create golf cart float

PALM DESERT, Calif. -

Joslyn Center volunteers and The Auen Foundation teamed up to create their float for the Palm Desert's 55th Annual Golf Cart Parade. The parade's theme, "Let the Good Times Roll!"

Joslyn's float expresses the Center's message: "The Joslyn Center: The Good Times are Here!" The float is designed as a mini replica of The Joslyn Center that showcases the various programs at the cove community's senior center.

The Auen Foundation supports charitable programs and services aimed to meet the social needs of mature adults and their families.

The Auen Foundation provides funds for a senior seating section, which offers easy-access, shaded seating to parade spectators, 63 and over, at no cost. The senior seating section also includes a complimentary box lunch, snacks and drinks provided.

For more information about the Golf Cart Parade visit pdacc.org or call 760-346-6111.

For more information about The Joslyn Center go to joslyncenter.org.

