Joslyn Center saving senior lives with calling program

PALM DESERT, Calif. - The Joslyn Center, a senior center in Palm Desert, helps to save lives with their weekly calling program. Twice a week, volunteers place calls to at-risk seniors and make sure they’re okay.

The calling program, which has been around for ten years, helps to ensure the safety of seniors in their homes.

“Our telephone safety net program here at the Joslyn Center is an outreach program to seniors that are isolated and alone," said Jack Newby, Executive Director of the center. They’re just a friendly call, a voice for someone that is alone; it might be their only contact that they have,” he said.

In addition to providing critical social contact, for some, that weekly phone call can be the difference between life and death. The program has been recognized for saving at least three lives so far.

If the person on their calling list doesn’t pick up the phone after a few tries, the center will contact a loved one. And if necessary, they contact emergency personnel to check on the home.

“Some people we call and we call and they’re not there...and we’re concerned about them. Then we’ll send out the Sheriff’s to make sure they’re okay," said Bob Elias, Director of Social Services at the center.

Officials with the center said they are particularly worried about seniors who might fall down or become sick and unable to get help.

Volunteers make about 300 calls every month. That’s over 3,500 potential lives saved every year.

Cleone Miller has been placing calls for seven years. She said she's gotten to know many of the people on her calling list.

“And I’ve even had patients call in almost crying, 'Where is she is she sick or what?'," Miller said.

She said knowing just how much a short phone call can mean to a person makes it all worthwhile.

“It makes them laugh. That’s what I want. Is that laughing and chatty atmosphere that I can give to them,” Miller said.

If you or a loved one would like to be added to their list they say it’s easy. Just call the Joslyn Center at (760) 340-3220 and give them your information.

