Jewish congregation in Rancho Mirage stepping up security following shooting at synagogue in Poway

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - At the Chabad of Rancho Mirage, they are expressing sadness and sorrow over the death, and injuries, in the shooting Saturday in Poway.

They're also showing solidarity and resolve.

"I can't imagine what they're going through. We are here to pray, to support, to be strong," said Chaya Shimon, the Rebbetzin at the congregation.

Rabbi Shimon Posner opened the Chabad house, a place of worship, 22 years ago.

Since that time, security has become an issue, and especially so in recent years, with anti-Semitism on the rise in the United States and around the world.

"There is sadness, there is certainly anger, but i'm not going to let my sadness or anger determine what i'm going to do," said Rabbi Posner.

They've stepped up their focus on security, following the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

After the shooting in Poway, their vigilance has only increased, along with their sense of urgency.

While not revealing specifics, they're adopting measures recommended by security experts.

Visible enhancement outside include lights, cameras, completing a perimiter wall, and a gate at the main entrance, which we are told we be staffed during days of worship.

A congregant says recently people have drived by the front of the Chabad, yelling anti-Jewish slurs.

Those incidents have been reported to local law enforcement.

Just a few blocks from the Chabad, Monday morning, at the Tolerance Education Center, a holocaust survivor from Palm Springs was talking about her experience fleeing Austria at the age of 7, in 1942.

86-year old Ruth Lindemann reacted to what happened in Poway.

"Being Jewish, I was not surprised, because i know there are people out there that want to kill us," said Lindemann.

Rabbi Posner, after speaking with us, headed off to Poway to attend the funeral of the woman who was killed Saturday.

"We're going to San Diego now to bury our dead, and we want to comfort the survivors," said Rabbi Posner.

