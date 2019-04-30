Jaywalker killed in crash identified

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A man fatally struck by a vehicle while jaywalking Monday night has been identified.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the incident was first reported on the 44400 block of Town Center Way in Palm Desert at around 8:10 p.m.

76-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident William Dorsey was fatally struck by the vehicle while in the road. He was pronounced dead at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage about twenty minutes after the accident.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Northbound and Southbound Town Center between Fred Waring and Hahn Road were shut down for several hours after the accident.

Sunbus service on Town Center has also been suspended for an unknown amount of time due to the investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.