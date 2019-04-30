News

Jaywalker dead after being struck by vehicle

By:

Posted: Apr 29, 2019 09:04 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2019 10:22 PM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle after police said he was jaywalking in Palm Desert.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the incident was first reported on the 44400 block of Town Center Way at around 8:10 p.m.

RSO confirmed the man was pronounced dead in the hospital. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Northbound and Southbound Town Center between Fred Waring and Hahn Road will remain shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

Sunbus service on Town Center has also been suspended for an unknown amount of time due to the investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries