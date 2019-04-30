Jaywalker dead after being struck by vehicle

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle after police said he was jaywalking in Palm Desert.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the incident was first reported on the 44400 block of Town Center Way at around 8:10 p.m.

RSO confirmed the man was pronounced dead in the hospital. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Northbound and Southbound Town Center between Fred Waring and Hahn Road will remain shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

Sunbus service on Town Center has also been suspended for an unknown amount of time due to the investigation.

