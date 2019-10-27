Izzy Ramirez is making strides while recovering from brain surgeries in Loma Linda

102619 izzy

LOMA LINDA, Calif. - It's been three weeks since local Rancho Mirage High School football player Israel "Izzy" Ramirez suffered a brain aneurysm then underwent three emergency brain surgeries within a matter of days. Today, we check in on him to see how he's recovering.

News Channel 3's Caitlin Thropay visited Izzy at a rehabilitation hospital in Loma Linda, California where he is going through physical therapy, learning how to walk and talk again.

"Izzy spoke very well and was in good spirits during my visit with him," Thropay said.

When asked if he had anything to say to all of the people back at home cheering him on, he said, "I love you all, thank you for everything and I'll be back soon."

He also told Thropay he misses playing football every day and what he looks forward to most of all when getting out of the hospital is playing football.

Thropay spoke with some of Ramirez's family members who came to visit him. They said they do not know how long he will be in the rehabilitation hospital but that every day he's made major strides.

