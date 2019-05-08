Investigators update timeline on valley couple's disappearance two years later

The last time Audry Moran and Jonathan Reynoso were seen or heard from was May 10, 2017.

Two years later, investigators are answering questions about the investigation into their disappearance.On the night of the 10th, Moran left her job at Extra Space Storage in Bermuda Dunes, briefly stopped at her sister's at around 8:00 p.m., then left to pick up Jonathan. The pair were set to meet at an unknown location between Coachella and Imperial County.

Then, Jonathan and Audrey's phones powered off.

On May 11, Indio police locate Audrey car using an On-Star system installed in the vehicle. It's found along the side of Interstate 10 in Beaumont. But nothing seemed amiss with the car.

"No forced entry on the vehicle, no signs of forced entry in the vehicle, no blood or anything like that," Indio Police Department Sgt. Dan Marshall

News Channel 3's Lauren Coronado spoke with Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigators Wednesday and found out how law enforcement is piecing together a new timeline for Audrey and Jonathan's disappearance.

