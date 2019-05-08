News

Investigators update timeline on valley couple's disappearance two years later

By:

Posted: May 08, 2019 04:15 PM PDT

Updated: May 08, 2019 04:15 PM PDT

The last time Audry Moran and Jonathan Reynoso were seen or heard from was May 10, 2017.

Two years later, investigators are answering questions about the investigation into their disappearance.On the night of the 10th, Moran left her job at Extra Space Storage in Bermuda Dunes, briefly stopped at her sister's at around 8:00 p.m., then left to pick up Jonathan. The pair were set to meet at an unknown location between Coachella and Imperial County.

Then, Jonathan and Audrey's phones powered off.

On May 11, Indio police locate Audrey car using an On-Star system installed in the vehicle. It's found along the side of Interstate 10 in Beaumont. But nothing seemed amiss with the car. 

"No forced entry on the vehicle, no signs of forced entry in the vehicle, no blood or anything like that," Indio Police Department Sgt. Dan Marshall

News Channel 3's Lauren Coronado spoke with Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigators Wednesday and found out how law enforcement is piecing together a new timeline for Audrey and Jonathan's disappearance.

Watch News Channel 3 live at 6 PM for the full report. 

 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries