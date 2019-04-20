Investigators seek woman who threw puppies in dumpster in Coachella

Woman caught on camera dumping puppies

COACHELLA, Calif.- - A woman is being sought by law enforcement after she was caught on camera throwing a bag of puppies in a dumpster in Coachella.

On Thursday afternoon around 1:00 p.m., a white Jeep Wrangler pulled up to the back of the Napa Auto Parts store located at 49251 Grapefruit Boulevard in Coachella. A woman got out of the car, peeked in the recycling dumpster and then threw a plastic trash bag into the garbage dumpster.

"Shortly afterward, a passerby, named John, rummaged through the trash and noticed the bag and brought it into the Napa store," read a Riverside County Animal Services news release. "If not for the Good Samaritan's actions, the puppies may not have survived much longer. The mid-day temperatures in Coachella on Thursday were in the mid-90s range."

Officer Jose Cisneros responded to the scene shortly before 2:00 p.m., inspected the bag, and found that it contained seven puppies.

The dogs, believed to be terrier mixes, are about three days old.

Riverside County Animal Services team members cared for the puppies initially and then worked in conjunction with MeoowzResQ, a Southern California-based organization specializing in kitten and cat rescue and fostering, to transfer over bottle-feeding duties, according to an Animal Services news release.

"The Good Samaritan played a major role in saving these puppies' lives. His actions were humane and heroic." Commander Chris Mayer said. There is no excuse for dumping puppies. Especially in today's age when we or other shelters would be willing to get these animals to foster parents or rescue partners. This was a shameful act."

The suspect is being investigated for animal cruelty.