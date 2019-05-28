News

Police investigating reported overnight shooting

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 01:44 AM PDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 04:50 AM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were investigating reports of an overnight shooting in Palm Desert early Tuesday morning.

Deputies received a call of shots fired shortly before 12:30 a.m. along the 74400 block of Arbonia Trail near Deep Canyon Road and Highway 111.

Deputies found a group of people at the location but say they did not find any evidence of a shooting.

Several people were detained.

There were no reported injuries.

KESQ News Channel 3 had a number of viewers calling into the station reporting a police helicopter circling the area early this morning.

The police investigation was continuing. 

The police investigation was continuing.


