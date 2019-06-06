Intersection named in honor of DHSHS co-valedictorians

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - An intersection bordering Desert Hot Springs High School has been re-named from Pierson and and Cholla in honor of the two DHSHS co-valedictorians of the 2019 graduating class.

The new street signs were unveiled Thursday morning in front of family and friends, in honor of Jorge Castaneda and Gilberto Regalado. Both young men will be attending UCLA in the fall.

Both Castaneda and Regalado say they are proud to represent Desert Hot Springs and look forward to what the future holds.