Intentional Burns: Airing Tuesday at 6 PM on News Channel 3

SAN BERNARDINO NATIONAL FOREST, Calif.- - Before the mercury climbs, firefighters are proactive in clearing land throughout Southern California.

Multiple prescribed burns are conducted every year to reduce dry brush in the forest, create age diversity within the vegetation, and create a vantage point for firefighters in the future.



"Not all fire is bad fire," explained Matt Ahearn, US Forest Service, San Bernardino National Forest Battalion Chief, "There's very strict parameters that we're focusing on, many modeling techniques that we've used and the difference is we're not in mid-summer... we're getting the fire to do what we want".



Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson traveled to a part of the San Bernardino National Forest that has not burned in over 45 years to learn how fire resources are working with flames even before a wildfire begins. The complete story of #IntentionalBurns airs Tuesday, April 30th at 6PM on News Channel 3.

