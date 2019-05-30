Injured hiker rescued in Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Calif.- - Emergency crews rescued an injured hiker in the Whitewater Preserve Thursday morning.

The report of the injured hike went out at 8:56 a.m. on the Pacific Crest Trail in Whitewater. Cal Fire engines responded to the scene.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter assigned to the Inland Empire was able to locate the hiker and extricate them from the trail to a ground ambulance that was waiting in an area accessible via road in the Whitewater Preserve.

At 10:13 a.m., the hiker was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital.

The hiker's condition was not disclosed.

The Pacific Crest Trail is 2,650 miles in length, starting south of Campo, California right alongside the United States-Mexico border, and ending at the alongside the United States-Canada border in Manning Park, Washington.

