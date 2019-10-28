Injured hiker rescued in Joshua Tree National Park

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - An injured hiker was airlifted to safety at 9:05 p.m. Saturday in Joshua Tree National Park.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Aviation unit shared details about the rescue in a tweet posted Sunday afternoon.

Sergio Betancur, 23, of Burbank was identified as the injured hiker. Betancur suffered serious injuries to his leg after he fell from a boulder. He was said to have been hiking with friends at the time of the accident.

Betancur was found several hours later and was airlifted to a nearby ambulance and taken to the hospital.

This was the information shared in the tweet:

"Last night using Night Vision Googles the crew of Sheriff’s Patrol Helicopter 40King3 was called to assist @SBCOUNTYFIRE with an injured hiker who fell jumping from a boulder in Joshua Tree National Park. The crew rescued the victim and transported him to an awaiting ambulance."