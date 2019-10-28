Injured hiker rescued in Joshua Tree National Park
Sheriff's patrol helicopter used to rescue hiker
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - An injured hiker was airlifted to safety at 9:05 p.m. Saturday in Joshua Tree National Park.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Aviation unit shared details about the rescue in a tweet posted Sunday afternoon.
Sergio Betancur, 23, of Burbank was identified as the injured hiker. Betancur suffered serious injuries to his leg after he fell from a boulder. He was said to have been hiking with friends at the time of the accident.
Betancur was found several hours later and was airlifted to a nearby ambulance and taken to the hospital.
This was the information shared in the tweet:
"Last night using Night Vision Googles the crew of Sheriff’s Patrol Helicopter 40King3 was called to assist @SBCOUNTYFIRE with an injured hiker who fell jumping from a boulder in Joshua Tree National Park. The crew rescued the victim and transported him to an awaiting ambulance."
Last night using Night Vision Googles the crew of Sheriff’s Patrol Helicopter 40King3 was called to assist @SBCOUNTYFIRE with an injured hiker who fell jumping from a boulder in Joshua Tree National Park. The crew rescued the victim and transported him to an awaiting ambulance. pic.twitter.com/TpwrKDBQDU— Sheriff's Aviation (@SBCSDAviation) October 27, 2019
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15