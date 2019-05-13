Injured hiker rescued from remote area of Mecca

MECCA, Calif. - An injured hiker was rescued Sunday afternoon, in a remote area of Mecca, near Box Canyon Road and Painted Canyon Road.

Around 2:40, firefighters responded to reports of the hiker with what was described as a "lower extremity injury".

The California Highway Patrol's helicopter was requested to assist in the rescue.

At 5:43, News Channel 3 recieved word that the hiker was airlifted from the scene, taken to a waiting ambulance, and was then driven to an area hospital.

The hiker's injuries are described as "moderate".

The hiker's name has not yet been released.

We'll pass along more information on the rescue as soon as it comes in to the newsroom.

