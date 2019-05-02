Injured baby burro rescued from Riverside County roadway

Baby burro found in Reche Canyon area. Photo: Riverside County Animal Services

Reche Canyon area, Calif. - A burro, just days old, was rescued from a roadway by a Riverside County Animal Services officer on Wednesday.

The young female burro was found in the middle of the road by a retiree named Roger Eldridge.

Animal Services tells News Channel 3 Eldridge then looked around for a herd, but didn't see any other animals.

According to a release,

"Mr. Eldridge exited his vehicle, greeted the burro, but it would not budge. He tried talking to it. “Why are you here?” But the conversation was one-sided.

Finally, he coaxed the young critter back to his home and the burro followed. Once it was safely inside the property, he shut the gate and asked his wife to call Animal Services."

Eldridge's wife, Judy Barker, is quoted as saying,"“That little donkey was by itself...There was no mother. It was all by itself. She is very, very young – and very friendly.”

“She was in the middle of the street, as if she was lost or dazed,” Barker said.

Barker and Eldridge kept the animal on their Winship Way property until Animal Services arrived. Barker, a self-admitted animal lover, said to Animal Services, “I kept that little girl busy until she got rescued by you guys.”

An Animal Services employee fed the burro formula with a baby bottle. Animal Services said the burro did have a laceration but should be fine.

The animal is now being fostered by a Registered Veterinary Technician and Animal Services veteran employee, who has two burros at her home.

What's next for the baby burro? Animal Services tells News Channel 3 "She is not currently available for adoption. When she is healthy and old enough, she may be put up for adoption or she could be transferred to one of Animal Services’ rescue-partner organizations, such as the nonprofit organization DonkeyLand."