Driver crashes into Indio Starbucks

Location: Monroe and Ave 42

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 12:14 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 04:26 PM PDT

Indio - An Indio Starbucks is damaged after a woman reportedly drove her car into the building Monday morning. 

According to Ben Guitron, Indio Police Public Information Officer, at 10:59 am a 71-year old female drove her Mercedes into the Starbucks located at Monroe and Ave 42. 

According to Guitron there were no injuries but the coffee shop was damaged in the crash. 

A city building inspector is on scene, but the store is open at this time. 

The exact cause of the crash is still being determined.

