Indio seeks new way to unseat board commissioners

INDIO, Calif.- - The Indio city council is looking for a change when it comes to the process of removing board commissioners.

During the April 17 council meeting, the issue was discussed, with councilmembers examining how other cities handled their unseating processes when it came to board commissioners. At the next meeting, City Attorney Roxanne M. Diaz is expected to present the prepared ordinance amendment which would, if adopted, allow any councilmember to make a motion to remove a commissioner, according to Indio City Manager Mark Scott.

Under Indio's current city code, only the appointing council member can initiate the removal of a commissioner.

Once Diaz presents the ordinance amendment, the city council will then decide if they will require a 3/5ths majority or a 4/5ths majority to unseat a commissioner.

The next Indio council meeting is slated for May 1.