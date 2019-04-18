Indio prepares for final weekend of Coachella traffic

INDIO, Calif.- - Today is expected to be one of the busiest traffic days of the year as the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival gets ready to kick off Friday, so authorities identified a series of routes likely to be problematic for festival-goers and locals alike.



Music fans are expected to begin their pilgrimage to Indio today for Weekend 2 of the Coachella festival, and despite the availability of the Any Line Shuttle that can carry visitors between the festival grounds and area hotels, major congestion is still anticipated on multiple routes.

Check out all the festival traffic alerts below:

4-2-FESTIVAL-TRAFFIC-MAP_1554246203008_37945830_ver1.0 (1)_20190411230745



City officials said motorists should expect traffic delays starting today and continuing through Sunday on the following stretches:

Southbound Jefferson, Washington and Monroe streets from the 10 Freeway to Avenue 52;

Avenue 48 between Jefferson and Jackson streets;

Highway 111 at Jefferson and Monroe streets; and

eastbound 10 Freeway exits at Jefferson, Monroe and Washington streets.

Several significant road closures are also planned Friday through Monday:

Avenue 49 between Hjorth and Monroe streets;

Avenue 50 between Madison and Jackson streets;

Hjorth Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50; and

Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52



City officials recommend that north- and south-bound motorists use Washington, Jackson and Calhoun streets as well as Golf Center Parkway; while east-west travelers were advised to use Highway 111, Fred Waring Drive, Miles Avenue, Dr. Carreon Boulevard and Avenue 54.

38 Photos 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoer street style at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) Coachella 2019 kicks off 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoer street style at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Jpegmafia performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) BLACKPINK performs at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images A general view of atmosphere at the Cash App Dome on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Cash App) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Creative director at NEWSUBSTANCE Patrick O'Mahoney poses at the Spectra art installation during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 Day 1 on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle x Nylon Coachella Midnight Party at a private residence on April 12, 2019 in Bermuda Dunes, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ShoeDazzle ) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoer street style at The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Billie Eilish performs at Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images 88 Camino of 88Glam performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Confetti is seen in the crowd at the Tame Impala performance at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Billie Eilish performs at Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Christine and the Queens performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Patrick Wilson, Scott Shriner, Rivers Cuomo and Brian Bell of Weezer perform at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images J Balvin and Rosalia perform at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot using a filter.) A view of Sarbale ke and Overview Effect at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoers attend the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Masego (R) performs with Sir at Gobi Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Jimmy Vallance of Bob Moses performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Ty Dolla Sign performs onstage with Bazzi at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images A view of Spectra at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoers are seen at Sarbale ke during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoers attend the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Confetti falls as DJ Snake performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images A$AP Ferg performs with Murda Beatz at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Chenai performs onstage with Gorgon City at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Mr Eazi performs at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Sophie performs at Mojave Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festivalgoers watch Rüfüs Du Sol perform at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Jpegmafia performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images A general view of the YouTube Music Artist Lounge at Coachella 2019 on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Festival goers in the audience at the Los Tucanes de Tijuana performance on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Kacey Musgraves and Baddiewinkle perform on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) [ + - ] 2019 Getty Images Los Tucanes de Tijuana pose for a photo at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. Once the festival ends this weekend, nearly 40,000 campers are expected to be leaving the festival site, causing significant traffic on the 10 Freeway, authorities warned.Caltrans officials said the 10 and 60 freeways are both expected to be extra congested through the festival's run.``Motorists who plan to use Interstate 10 between Beaumont and Indio or state Route 60 from Moreno Valley to Beaumont during these events will experience traffic delays during peak travel times,'' Caltrans spokeswoman Terri Kasinga said.Traffic is expected to be heaviest on the Friday before the event for eastbound traffic, while Sunday will be the most congested for those heading westbound.``Avoid delays by leaving early mornings on those peak travel days or wait to travel the day after the peak travel day,'' Kasinga said.A special traffic warning was also issued for those coming from Temecula using the 15 Freeway since state Routes 74 and 243 are closed for repairs, Kasinga said. Instead, she said motorists should exit the 15 Freeway at Interstate 215 northbound and then travel east on either the 10 or 60 freeways.Indio officials strongly encouraged festival-goers to take advantage of the Any Line Shuttle, which costs $80 for the entire weekend and services hotels in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Indian Wells and other local resorts.