Indio Police seek public's help finding missing teen

INDIO, Calif.- - Police are seeking the public's help finding a missing at-risk teen in Indio.

17-year-old Gabriel Villalva was last seen at 11:00 a.m. this morning. He was seen leaving a group home in the area of Clinton Street and Indio Boulevard.

Gabriel needs medication and did not have it in his possession when he went missing.

Anyone with information relating to Gabriel's whereabouts is urged to contact the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4057 or your local enforcement agency.