Indio police search for suspect involved in armed bank robbery

INDIO, Calif. - Indio police say a man carrying a gun, robbed the California Bank & Trust, at 80-250 Highway 111 at 5:03 p.m. Friday, April 19th.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, about 40 years old, bald, with wrinkly dry skin and a moustache. He has a thin build, and at the time, was wearing a white long sleeve button dress shirt with black pants and brown dark sunglasses.

During the robbery, he carried a gray zippered portfolio folder with a black handgun inside the folder.

After demanding money from the bank tellers, the man left the bank and walked eastbound on Highway 111, and then ran northbound across a dirt lot near the Jackalope Ranch Restaurant.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Indio Police Department.