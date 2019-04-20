Indio police search for suspect involved in armed bank robbery
Armed hold up happened 5:03 p.m. Friday April 19th
INDIO, Calif. - Indio police say a man carrying a gun, robbed the California Bank & Trust, at 80-250 Highway 111 at 5:03 p.m. Friday, April 19th.
The suspect is described as a white male adult, about 40 years old, bald, with wrinkly dry skin and a moustache. He has a thin build, and at the time, was wearing a white long sleeve button dress shirt with black pants and brown dark sunglasses.
During the robbery, he carried a gray zippered portfolio folder with a black handgun inside the folder.
After demanding money from the bank tellers, the man left the bank and walked eastbound on Highway 111, and then ran northbound across a dirt lot near the Jackalope Ranch Restaurant.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Indio Police Department.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15