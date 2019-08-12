Indio police officers respond to call of baby accidentally locked inside car
INDIO - A baby in Indio is safe after being accidentally locked inside a car on Sunday.
Indio police officers received a call around 4:30 on Sunday afternoon that the baby had been accidentally locked inside a car on Monroe Street.
After working for a few minutes, the officers were able to reunite the healthy 5-month-old baby with his parents.
