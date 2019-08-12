News

Indio police officers respond to call of baby accidentally locked inside car

By:

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 09:12 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 09:12 PM PDT

INDIO - A baby in Indio is safe after being accidentally locked inside a car on Sunday. 

Indio police officers received a call around 4:30 on Sunday afternoon that the baby had been accidentally locked inside a car on Monroe Street. 

After working for a few minutes, the officers were able to reunite the healthy 5-month-old baby with his parents.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries