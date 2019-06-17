Indio police take five into custody, one after standoff

Five arrested after fight and standoff in Indio

INDIO, Calif. - Indio police were investigating an incident that left one person in critical condition on Sunday night at the Chevron gas station near the intersection of Highway 111 and Monroe Street.

A fifth suspect was taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday without incident. Police confirmed to News Channel 3 that this man was taken into custody in connection with the gas station incident.

Four suspects were detained earlier Monday morning after firearms were found in the area of the complex.

According to Indio police, a fight broke out in the parking lot of the gas station at 10:33 p.m. Upon arrival, law enforcement found one person who had been hit by a car.

Officials were looking into reports that other people involved in the fight ran into the injured man. The person hit was left in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Tips about the fight that broke out led police to this apartment complex, where earlier they arrested four other individuals after finding firearms. We'll be speaking with residents and @Indiopd shortly. Stay with @KESQ for the latest. — Madison Weil KESQ (@MadiKESQ) June 17, 2019

Indio police said they tracked the suspect car to the Cielo Vista Apartments a block to the northwest on the 81800 block of Shadow Palm Avenue. There, police say they found guns.

Police detained four people and as of Monday morning, believed one more person involved in the fight was inside a unit at the apartments complex.

Police placed the individual under arrest and took him from the scene. They say this is in connection with a fight that broke out at a Chevron station last night that led to someone being hit by a car — that person is in critical condition. — Madison Weil KESQ (@MadiKESQ) June 17, 2019

Police evacuated the complex due to the firearms found there.

As of Monday morning, police were still on the scene investigating.

