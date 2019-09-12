News

Indio Police holding annual "Cop on Rooftop" event Thursday morning

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 07:50 PM PDT

Thursday is your chance to enjoy a coffee with an Indio police officer, while raising funds for a good cause, on a roof!

The department will host its third annual "Cop on a Rooftop" event Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Dunkin' on 42-225 Jackson Street.

The event raises funds for Special Olympics Southern California and the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Founded in 1981, the Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest public awareness vehicle and grass-roots fundraiser for Special Olympics. Click here to learn more about LETR.

Everyone is invited and with your donation, you'll get a coupon for a free medium coffee on your next Dunkin' run.

