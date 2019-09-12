Indio Police holding annual "Cop on Rooftop" event Thursday morning
Thursday is your chance to enjoy a coffee with an Indio police officer, while raising funds for a good cause, on a roof!
The department will host its third annual "Cop on a Rooftop" event Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Dunkin' on 42-225 Jackson Street.
The event raises funds for Special Olympics Southern California and the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Founded in 1981, the Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest public awareness vehicle and grass-roots fundraiser for Special Olympics. Click here to learn more about LETR.
Everyone is invited and with your donation, you'll get a coupon for a free medium coffee on your next Dunkin' run.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15