Indio Police holding active-shooter training at Shadow Hills High School

Will last from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM

Posted: Jan 24, 2019 10:11 PM PST

Updated: Jan 24, 2019 10:11 PM PST

The Indio Police Department will be conducting an active-shooter training drill at Shadow Hills High School Friday morning.

Police will be at the school from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The school will be closed. 

The school will be filled with police and fire personnel, this will all be part of the training. IPD issued out a warning in order to avoid alarming residents.

Watch News Channel 3 Friday for coverage of the drill.

