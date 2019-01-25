Indio Police holding active-shooter training at Shadow Hills High School
Will last from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM
The Indio Police Department will be conducting an active-shooter training drill at Shadow Hills High School Friday morning.
Police will be at the school from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The school will be closed.
The school will be filled with police and fire personnel, this will all be part of the training. IPD issued out a warning in order to avoid alarming residents.
Watch News Channel 3 Friday for coverage of the drill.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15