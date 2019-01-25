Indio Police holding active-shooter training at Shadow Hills High School

The Indio Police Department will be conducting an active-shooter training drill at Shadow Hills High School Friday morning.

Police will be at the school from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The school will be closed.

The school will be filled with police and fire personnel, this will all be part of the training. IPD issued out a warning in order to avoid alarming residents.

Watch News Channel 3 Friday for coverage of the drill.