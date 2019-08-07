Indio Police Dept. engages community in National Night Out event

Indio Police National Night Out

INDIO, Calif. - Officers with Indio Police Department promoted public safety and community involvement Tuesday evening as they got to know the people they serve at their National Night Out event.

"Today it's really all about the connection, it's really about a night out against crime, to ask questions," said police chief Mike Washburn.

It was on Towne St between Bliss and Miles avenues from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with food trucks, vendor booths and law enforcement displays. Most other desert police agencies postpone Night Out events until the fall, when the weather is cooler.

"This gives us a little bit more personal time, more interaction, to see that we're not all these big, tough people that only show up when there's a problem, that were down-to-earth like everybody else," said officer Ben Guitron.

The police and their partnering agencies answered questions from residents.

"I'm interested in finding out everything because I don't know anything, so anything they've got to tell me I'm interested in it," said R. Gene Wilson, who lives in Indio.

There were plenty of activities and opportunities to learn for the kids as well.

"It's good for kids to see police officers that are your friend really, and there's someone you can rely on if you need help," said Joe Hajek, an Indio resident.

And with public safety a top concern for many, the department hoped to send the message that police are here to protect.

"We still have to remain strong, we have to be committed to our communities, we need the communities to understand that there public safety is still here regardless, even during tough times," Guitron said.

"It's good to know the people that do protect us, and risk their lives everyday protecting us on duty," said Jade Heredia-Salas, a senior at Indio High School. "It's good to see how they can engage with the community and we really appreciate them and all they do for the city."