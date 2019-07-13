Indio PD upgrading phone systems, interrupted service possible
Only non-emergency lines expected to be affected
INDIO, Calif. - Service to Indio Police Department's non-emergency lines may be interrupted on Monday, July 15, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
The department announced on its social media platforms it would be upgrading phone systems during this time.
All emergency and 911 lines are expected to function normally, according to Indio PD.
Indio Police Department non-emergency number: (760) 391-4057
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15