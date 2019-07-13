Indio PD upgrading phone systems, interrupted service possible

INDIO, Calif. - Service to Indio Police Department's non-emergency lines may be interrupted on Monday, July 15, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The department announced on its social media platforms it would be upgrading phone systems during this time.

Indio Police Department non-emergency number: (760) 391-4057