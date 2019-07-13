News

Indio PD upgrading phone systems, interrupted service possible

Only non-emergency lines expected to be affected

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 02:52 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 02:52 AM PDT

INDIO, Calif. - Service to Indio Police Department's non-emergency lines may be interrupted on Monday, July 15, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The department announced on its social media platforms it would be upgrading phone systems during this time. 

All emergency and 911 lines are expected to function normally, according to Indio PD.

Indio Police Department non-emergency number: (760) 391-4057


