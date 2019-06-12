Indio Police Department on the lookout for roadway violators

Indio Police on the lookout for roadway

INDIO, Calif. - The Indio Police Department were out Tuesday looking for violations made by bicyclists, drivers, and pedestrians. Officers say they are doing this due to bicycle and pedestrian deaths rising at an alarming rate.

According to IPD, in 2016, 138 bicyclists and 867 pedestrians were killed on California roads. Pedestrian fatalities are up nearly 33 percent from 2012, and the number of bicyclists killed is up nearly 25 percent over the past five years.

On Tuesday, officers were on the lookout for violations made by bicyclists, drivers, and pedestrians that put roadway users at risk. This includes dangerous violations like speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, failing to stop for signs and signals.

"If you live in Indio, work in Indio or visit in Indio be mindful that we are going to be out there educating and enforcing the rules of the road," said Ben Guitron, public information officer for IPD.

Police say people walking should only cross the street using crosswalks or intersections, preferably with a stop sign or signal. Drivers should wait for pedestrians to cross the street and avoid distractions.

All bike riders should always wear a helmet and must travel in the same direction of traffic.

To find out more about ways to go safely, visit gosafelyca.org.