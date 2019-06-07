News

Indio police cracking down on DUI drivers this weekend

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 12:08 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 12:09 PM PDT

INDIO, Calif.- - Police in Indio are planning additional patrols this weekend in a campaign aimed at motorists who drive while drunk or high.
   
Extra officers were planned to be on the streets between 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, Indio Police Department spokesman Bun Guitron said.
   
The patrols were planned to take place ``in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and/or arrests,'' he said.
   
Funding for the operation is provided to the Indio Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.


