Indio PD collects drugs, prohibited items in amnesty cans at festival grounds

INDIO, Calif. - Festival goers have a chance to lighten their load before entering the festival grounds.

Say Hello to the Indio Police Amnesty Cans! These cans are placed around the festival grounds. They are there for... Posted by Indio Police Department on Friday, April 26, 2019

So-called amnesty cans that Indio Police Department is using to keep drugs out of the Empire Polo Grounds. Police say concertgoers can dump drugs or any other prohibited items before they go in, no questions asked.

Law enforcement and security are present 24 hours a day during the festivals. Officers say that people are generally respectful to the city and the polo grounds.