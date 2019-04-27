Indio PD collects drugs, prohibited items in amnesty cans at festival grounds
Amnesty cans used to collect drugs at festivals
INDIO, Calif. - Festival goers have a chance to lighten their load before entering the festival grounds.
So-called amnesty cans that Indio Police Department is using to keep drugs out of the Empire Polo Grounds. Police say concertgoers can dump drugs or any other prohibited items before they go in, no questions asked.
Law enforcement and security are present 24 hours a day during the festivals. Officers say that people are generally respectful to the city and the polo grounds.
