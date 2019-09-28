Indio McDonald's exterior collapses near door

Indio McDonald's exterior collapses near

Customers had to walk around concrete debris after exiting a McDonald's in Indio after part of the exterior of the building collapsed.

This happened at the McDonald's off Clinton Street an Highway 111 shortly after 2 p.m., viewer Eugelio Arreola told News Channel 3. Concrete debris surrounded one of the exits.

Courtesy of Eudolio Arreola

Courtesy of Eudolio Arreola

Thankfully, no one was coming out of the restaurant when the collapse happened.

The manager of that McDonald's told News Channel 3 no one was injured. The debris was cleaned up and while that was going on, business went on as usual at the Golden Arches.