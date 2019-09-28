News

Indio McDonald's exterior collapses near door

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 09:43 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 09:43 PM PDT

Customers had to walk around concrete debris after exiting a McDonald's in Indio after part of the exterior of the building collapsed.

This happened at the McDonald's off Clinton Street an Highway 111 shortly after 2 p.m., viewer Eugelio Arreola told News Channel 3. Concrete debris surrounded one of the exits.

Thankfully, no one was coming out of the restaurant when the collapse happened.

The manager of that McDonald's told News Channel 3 no one was injured. The debris was cleaned up and while that was going on, business went on as usual at the Golden Arches. 

