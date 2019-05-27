Indio man one of 24 arrested in prostitution sting

POMONA, Calif.- - An Indio man was one of 24 suspects arrested by Pomona Police over the weekend in a sting operation designed to catch suspects attempting to solicit a prostitute.

Indio resident Antonio Gamboa, 41, was arrested by officers assigned the Pomona Police Major Crimes Task and was charged one of two charges, Loitering for Prostitution or Prositution, according to a Pomona Police Department news release. The release stated that the 24 suspects were charged with one of the listed counts.'

The task force hosted the operation which was meant to catch "John's" who were seeking to exchange money for sexual acts in the "Blade" or Holt Corridor of Pomona. The operation was executed with additional help from California Highway Patrol, LA County MART, Claremont Police Department, and Azusa Police Department.

"During the operation, undercover female police officers posed as prostitutes. Several 'John's' who saw the undercover officers while driving the Blade, pulled their vehicles over looking [sic] to buy sex," read the Pomona Police Department release. "The undercover officers contacted the "John's" and were able to negotiate various sexual acts in exchange for money."

After the negotiation, the female officers would signal to other task force members, who would move in on the suspects and arrest them. In addition to the 24 arrests, 22 vehicles were impounded.

The remaining 23 suspects arrested in the operation: