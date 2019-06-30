Indio man arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon

INDIO, Calif. - A man accused of assault with a deadly weapon was arrested Friday morning.

Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force officers arrested 25-year-old Rodolfo Martinez-Fernandez of Indio at his home on Vargas Road.

According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the arrest stems from an incident that happened in an unincorporated area of Palm Desert in February. Investigators say Martinez-Fernandez allegedly hit a woman with his car intentionally, causing her to break a bone.

He is facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism. He also has an outstanding narcotics arrest warrant. He was booked at the Indio Jail.