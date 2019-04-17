Indio homeless encampment evicted

INDIO, Calif.- - Dozens of homeless people who had been living in an encampment on tribal land in Indio are being told to leave.

Last week, the people living behind the One Stop Shop shopping center at the intersection of Van Buren Street and Indio Boulevard were given notice Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs officials that they would have to vacate the property this week. According to the notice, anyone who did not leave could be arrested.

Everybody here is really depressed, don't know where to go." said one woman who had been living in the encampment. "We have no idea. We have no clue on where we are going. All we know is that we have no home, we have no food no water no nothing."

The encampment was last cleared out in January.

Republican Assemblyman Chad Mayes and Democratic Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia submitted a formal request asking for $10 million in state funding to address homelessness in the Coachella Valley, local officials announced Tuesday.