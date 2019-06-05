Indio High School briefly placed on lockdown

INDIO, Calif.- - Indio High School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday according to Mary Perry, spokesperson for Desert Sands Unified School District.

The lockdown went into effect around 2:50 p.m. and was lifted by 3:00 p.m.

A substitute teacher reportedly found out that a group of students were talking about "dealing weapons", but it was later revealed that they were talking about dealing weapons in a video game, not in reality, according to Ben Guitron, public information officer for the Indio Police Department.

Indio High School was last placed on lockdown on May 15. The lockdown lasted for about 20 minutes.