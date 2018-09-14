Indio couple celebrates 83rd wedding anniversary

INDIO, Calif. - The longest married couple in the United States lives here in the valley, and they're celebrating their 83rd wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Ralph and Dorothy Kohler got married on September 16th, 1935. They were 16 and 17 years old at the time.

This year, the couple celebrated their 99th and 100th birthdays this year.

Reporter Jake Ingrassia asks the question on everyone's mind -- what's their secret? The full story airs on News Channel 3 tonight at 6pm.

