Indio city manager: Kanye 'gospel concert' set for 9 AM

INDIO, Calif.- - Kanye West's 'gospel concert' is all set for April 21 at 9 a.m., according to Indio city manager Scott.

The news of West's performance took eventual festival-goers and the Coachella Valley by surprise, coming in less than a month before the festival was set to kick off. Details were initially limited about the Easter Sunday performance, so the city's statement sheds a bit more light on the event.

The Easter Sunday concert is going forward at 9 AM. While the agreements may have been misinterpreted, we think it is clear that no one ever imagined an Easter Sunday gospel concert in the camping area. The event was approved and promo and contracts were all done several weeks ago.. We believe it is reasonable under the circumstances. There will be no Sunday morning sound check, so nothing before 9 AM.

The 9 a.m. performance time is an hour earlier than the pre-set start time that was outlined in Goldenvoice's original contract with Indio and La Quinta. The original contract stated that musical performances are not allowed to start before 11 a.m.

Last week, some residents expressed concern over the early performance time.

"It is Easter. People go to church and have family time. It could be excessive,” said Autumn Cardas of La Quinta.

While others were more open-minded about West's planned performance.

“We all should be thanking God for everything we have and we should be celebrating life and that he’s [West] going to take the time to recognize that, I think it’s great,” said Bette Worden of Indio.