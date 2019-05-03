Indian Wells appoints new city manager

Chris Freeland

On Tuesday, Indian Wells Mayor Ted J. Mertens and the city council unanimously voted to appoint Chris Freeland as the new city manager.

“We found a City Manager with a track record of innovative work in the community he served for more than 18 years,” said Indian Wells Mayor Ted J. Mertens. “He is a respected public servant who will bring a tremendous amount of skill and transparency to the City Manager position.”

Mertens said Freeland’s significant experience in all areas of local government and direct experience working with residents were important factors in his hiring.

Freeland worked in West Covina for the last 18 years. He has served as city manager for West Covina since 2015. He has also held various roles in the city over the years including Management Analyst II, Community Development Commission Director, Community Services Director, Acting Director of Human Resources, Deputy City Manager and Assistant City Manager.

“Indian Wells is a beautiful community with a positive reputation across California. I appreciate the trust the Council has placed in me to fill this important role,” Freeland said. “I’m fortunate to join such a talented City team and look forward to building upon the many successes already accomplished by the Council and staff.”

Freeland will assume office on May 13, 2019.