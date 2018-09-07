Indian Canyon Drive to become two-way street

Indian Canyon Drive near downtown Palm S

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The city of Palm Springs is moving forward with a construction project on Indian Canyon Drive downtown to accommodate two-way traffic.

Palm Springs' city council approved a contractor for the project at a meeting Wednesday evening.

The project will preserve street parking and is anticipated to convert the left-hand northbound lane to head southbound, while maintaining two lanes heading northbound.

Officials said due to number of factors, it is not practical to complete the project during the city's off-season, and will instead begin construction through the peak busy season. It is expected to be completed next spring.

Reasons for the conversion to two-way traffic include better traffic circulation, aiming to reduce congestion downtown especially when Palm Canyon drive, which heads southbound, is closed for street fairs or parades.

