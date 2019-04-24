News

Indian Canyon Drive reopens at the wash in Palm Springs

By:

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 09:47 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 09:47 AM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Indian Canyon Drive has reopened in Palm Springs/ 

The roadway shut down last week due to visibility and quickly became impassable due to a several-foot-high sand dune that built up in the middle of the street. 

The roadway was officially reopened by the Palm Springs police Department right before 9:45 a.m. 

The major artery connecting Palm Springs to Interstate 10 and Desert Hot Springs shut down on Saturday. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on these closures. 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries