Indian Canyon Drive reopens at the wash in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Indian Canyon Drive has reopened in Palm Springs/
The roadway shut down last week due to visibility and quickly became impassable due to a several-foot-high sand dune that built up in the middle of the street.
The roadway was officially reopened by the Palm Springs police Department right before 9:45 a.m.
The major artery connecting Palm Springs to Interstate 10 and Desert Hot Springs shut down on Saturday.
Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on these closures.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15