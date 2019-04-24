Indian Canyon Drive reopens at the wash in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Indian Canyon Drive has reopened in Palm Springs/

The roadway shut down last week due to visibility and quickly became impassable due to a several-foot-high sand dune that built up in the middle of the street.

The roadway was officially reopened by the Palm Springs police Department right before 9:45 a.m.

The major artery connecting Palm Springs to Interstate 10 and Desert Hot Springs shut down on Saturday.

