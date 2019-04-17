Indian Canyon Drive reopens after 28-hour closure

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Indian Canyon Drive reopened at the wash in Palm Springs around 3:45 Wednesday, PSPD announced.

The closure went into effect from Interstate 10 to Tramview Road starting Wednesday morning around 11:45 a.m.

The major artery connecting Palm Springs to Interstate 10 and Desert Hot Springs was shut down due to visibility issues.

"Drifting sand and low visibility has created a hazard requiring the closure of Indian Canyon Drive between Tramwview Road and the PS Train Station." Palm Springs Senior Engineering Assistant Felipe Primera wrote in an email. "For your own safety, please do not drive around barricades."

