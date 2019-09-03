Indian Canyon Drive reopens after 24+ hour closure

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Indian Canyon Drive has reopened at the wash in Palm Springs.

The stretch was shut down at 6:45 a.m. Monday morning, according to a tweet from the Palm Springs Police Department. It reopened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The main thoroughfare connecting Palm Springs to Interstate 10 and Desert Hot Springs was shut down due to 'water over the roadway' early Monday morning.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on this developing story.